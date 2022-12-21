FGCU defeats Canisius 84-81

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Zach Anderson had 22 points that the game’s last bucket in FGCU’s 84-81 win over Canisius on Wednesday night.
The Golden Griffins (2-9) were led in scoring by Henderson, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Xzavier Long added 15 points and nine rebounds for Canisius. In addition, Tre Dinkins had 11 points and five assists. The Golden Griffins prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.
___
The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.