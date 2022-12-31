FGCU earns 72-65 victory over Jacksonville

Zach Anderson’s 18 points helped FGCU defeat Jacksonville 72-65 on Saturday in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both teams.

Anderson had 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (11-3). Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points, going 4 of 10 (4 for 8 from distance). Dakota Rivers was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points.