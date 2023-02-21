FGCU faces Lipscomb, aims to break home losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lipscomb Bisons (17-12, 9-7 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-13, 6-10 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: FGCU looks to end its four-game home skid with a win against Lipscomb. The Eagles are 7-4 on their home court. FGCU ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 35.8% from deep, led by Zach Anderson shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

The Bisons are 9-7 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is the ASUN leader with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahsan Asadullah averaging 4.6.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Asadullah is averaging 6.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bisons. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

