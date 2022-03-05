FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh said it was “gut wrenching” to make the decision and lauded Fly’s commitment to the school on and off the floor.
“I have decided that we need to transition to a different path and will be commencing a search for a new head men’s basketball coach,” Kavanagh said.
Fly’s four years as coach were preceded by seven years on FGCU’s staff as an assistant, including the school’s “Dunk City” run to the Sweet 16 of the 2013 NCAA tournament. FGCU was 208-142 in those 11 seasons.
