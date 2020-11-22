Florida A&M (0-0) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (0-0)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state rivals are set to square off as Florida Gulf Coast gets its 2020-21 season going by hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers. Florida A&M went 12-15 last year and finished fifth in the MEAC, while Florida Gulf Coast ended up 10-22 and finished seventh in the Atlantic Sun.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M went 2-9 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Rattlers gave up 74.2 points per game while scoring 60.2 per outing. Florida Gulf Coast went 1-12 in non-conference play, averaging 58.2 points and giving up 71 per game in the process.

