FGCU heads to Eastern Kentucky for conference matchup

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-4, 3-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-7, 3-1 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Devontae Blanton and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels host Isaiah Thompson and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The Colonels have gone 7-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-1 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is third in the ASUN with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Anderson averaging 2.4.

The Colonels and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blanton is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Thompson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Anderson is averaging 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

