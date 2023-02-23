FGCU hosts Austin Peay on 5-game home slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Austin Peay Governors (9-21, 3-14 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-14, 6-11 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: FGCU is looking to end its five-game home skid with a win over Austin Peay. The Eagles have gone 7-5 in home games. FGCU is 8-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Governors are 3-14 in ASUN play. Austin Peay averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 7-14 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 11.3 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Sean Durugordon averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is shooting 49.1% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Governors: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article