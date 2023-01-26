FGCU hosts Dye and Queens

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-7, 4-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (13-8, 3-5 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -1.5; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Kenny Dye scored 22 points in Queens’ 77-70 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Royals are 6-2 on their home court. Queens has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-4 in ASUN play. FGCU is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Royals and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dye is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Zach Anderson is averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

