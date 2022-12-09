FGCU hosts Mercer following McCreary's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mercer Bears (5-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jalyn McCreary scored 25 points in Mercer’s 100-62 win against the Middle Georgia State Knights. The Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. FGCU averages 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Mercer is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 12.3 points for FGCU.

McCreary is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds for Mercer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article