FGCU hosts Mercer following McCreary's 25-point showing

Mercer Bears (5-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3)
The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Mercer is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 12.3 points for FGCU.
McCreary is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds for Mercer.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.