Kennesaw State (5-23, 2-11) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (12-17, 7-7)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State seeks revenge on Florida Gulf Coast after dropping the first matchup in Kennesaw. The teams last went at it on Jan. 19, when the Eagles shot 42.4 percent from the field while holding Kennesaw State to just 35.8 percent en route to a 72-59 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Florida Gulf Coast’s Schadrac Casimir has averaged 14.7 points while Dinero Mercurius has put up 9.6 points. For the Owls, Tyler Hooker has averaged 19 points and 4.6 rebounds while Bryson Lockley has put up 7.2 points and 7.4 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hooker has directly created 53 percent of all Kennesaw State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Eagles are 7-17 when opponents score more than 60 points.

TWO STREAKS: Kennesaw State has dropped its last 12 road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 80.2 points during those contests. Florida Gulf Coast has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 64.2.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Florida Gulf Coast’s defense has forced 14.1 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 10.8 turnovers over its last five games and 9.7 over its last three.

