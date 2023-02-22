FGCU plays Lipscomb on home skid

Lipscomb Bisons (17-12, 9-7 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-13, 6-10 ASUN)
The Bisons are 9-7 in conference play. Lipscomb is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Eagles and Bisons meet Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 11.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.
Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 6.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bisons. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.
Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.