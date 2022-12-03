FGCU puts home win streak on the line against Florida International

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida International Panthers (4-3) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Florida International trying to continue its four-game home winning streak. The Eagles have gone 1-0 at home. FGCU ranks sixth in the ASUN with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cyrus Largie averaging 2.3.

The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. Florida International ranks fifth in C-USA with 15.4 assists per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Chase Johnston is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.1 points for FGCU.

Denver Jones is averaging 19.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 13.7 points for Florida International.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article