FGCU takes home win streak into matchup with Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-6, 3-3 ASUN)
The Gamecocks are 1-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.
The Eagles and Gamecocks square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.
Demaree King is averaging 14.2 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.
Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.