The Sugar Bears are 5-1 in home games. Central Arkansas averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle.
The Eagles are 3-5 in ASUN play. FGCU ranks third in the ASUN shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.
The Sugar Bears and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darious Hall is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.
Dunn-Martin is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Matt Halvorsen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.
Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.