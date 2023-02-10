FGCU visits Jacksonville after Davis' 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-11, 5-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 5-8 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jordan Davis scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 70-67 loss to the Stetson Hatters. The Dolphins have gone 7-3 at home. Jacksonville averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 5-8 against ASUN opponents. FGCU averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Davis is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Isaiah Thompson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

