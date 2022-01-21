The Eagles are 2-3 in conference play. FGCU ranks eighth in the ASUN with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Samuel averaging 6.5.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darian Adams is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Jalen Gibbs is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.
Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Eagles. Samuel is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.
Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.
