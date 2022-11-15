The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
FGCU visits No. 11 Tennessee following Anderson's 22-point outing

November 15, 2022 at 2:23 a.m. EST

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (1-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers after Zach Anderson scored 22 points in FGCU’s 105-61 victory against the Ave Maria Gyrenes.

Tennessee went 27-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers averaged 9.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

FGCU finished 6-9 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

