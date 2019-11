There is no official NCAA record for winning margin in a quarter. However, according to the NCAA record book, it was the 28th instance of a team scoring at least 39 points in a quarter — and none of the other 27 had come with such a one-sided margin.

The second quarter represented much of what was a 47-0 run by Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles led 10-8 with 3:02 left in the opening quarter, after a 6-0 run by FIU.

By the time FIU scored again, it was 57-8.

It took only 11 minutes for Florida Gulf Coast to go on the 47-0 run. The Eagles shot 18 for 25 from the field in that stretch — including eight consecutive makes overall and a burst where they were 8 for 10 from 3-point range.

FIU, meanwhile, was 0 for 8 from the field during that drought, 0 for 6 from the foul line and turned the ball over 14 times in those 11 minutes alone.

Nasrin Ulel scored 18 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast.

