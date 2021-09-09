Junior running back Jerome Ford, an Alabama transfer, is looking to be the Bearcats’ feature back after being in a backup role much of last season. He had 12 carries in the win over Miami (Ohio) with 125 yards and a 21-yard TD run. Fickell wants to see him take on an even bigger role. “When he gets into that situation where he has to carry it 25 times a game, we’ll know more,” Fickell said. “From what we’ve seen, he’s in a really good place to help lead us to the things we want to do.”