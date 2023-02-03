Fiedler and Rice host North Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Texas Mean Green (18-5, 9-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (15-7, 6-5 C-USA) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the North Texas Mean Green after Max Fiedler scored 23 points in Rice’s 80-72 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Owls have gone 10-3 in home games. Rice ranks third in C-USA in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Fiedler leads the Owls with 8.3 boards.

The Mean Green are 9-3 against C-USA opponents. North Texas is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is averaging 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

Tylor Perry is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 17.5 points. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 62.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

