Fields and the Arkansas State Red Wolves take on conference foe Troy

Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -11; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Duke Miles and the Troy Trojans host Caleb Fields and the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Sun Belt play.

The Trojans have gone 5-1 in home games. Troy averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aamer Muhammad is averaging 10.4 points for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Fields is averaging 12 points and 4.8 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

