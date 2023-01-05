Fields, Arkansas State Red Wolves square off against the South Alabama Jaguars

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -8.5; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Arkansas State in a matchup of Sun Belt teams. The Jaguars are 3-1 on their home court. South Alabama has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Wolves are 1-1 in conference games. Arkansas State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen White averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Moore is averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Caleb Fields is averaging 12.7 points and five assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

