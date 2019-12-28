Arkansas State put up 42 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Konstantin Dotsenko had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the NAIA Lions. Yuryk Lazard added 16 points and eight rebounds. Bryan Battle had 15 points.
Arkansas State takes on Texas-Arlington at home on Thursday.
