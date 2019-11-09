De’Montrez Burroughs was a favorite target of Fields’, catching seven passes for 140 yards and five touchdowns. Shaquan Davis added 113 yards on five catches with a pair of scores.

Dedrick Parson led Howard (1-9, 1-5) with 130 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Kyle Anthony, who last week became the Bison’s all-time leading receiver with 187 catches, had six catches for 73 yards and a TD.

Howard placed first-year coach Ron Prince on leave just days before the game as they investigate accusations of threats and verbal abuse toward players.

