Juan Munoz topped the Lancers (7-15, 2-7) with 17 points. JaShaun Smith added 15 points, while Jordan Cintron grabbed nine rebounds.
Shabooty Phillips, whose 11.0 points per game coming into the contest led the Lancers, scored only three points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).
Radford faces Charleston Southern at home on Saturday. Longwood matches up against Gardner-Webb on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.