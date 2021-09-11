Fields ran in from the 1 for a score, capping an 81-yard drive that took over 8 1/2 minutes for a 17-3 lead late in the third, and Lawson added a 10-yard score early in the fourth.
The Seawolves (1-1) outgained the Raiders 413-247, giving up just 60 rushing yards. The Seawolves had three sacks, interceptions by Dajon Owens and Jordan Jackson, plus a goal-line stand that halted a 77-yard Colgate drive at the 1.
