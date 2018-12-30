BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Caleb Fields scored 24 points, Demajeo Wiggins scored 20 with 13 rebounds and Bowling Green beat UT Martin 94-80 on Sunday.

Bowling Green’s Dylan Frye buried a jumper to tie it at 24-all with 7:07 left before halftime. Wiggins followed with a 3-point play, made 1 of 2 free throws and a layup, and that scoring outburst propelled Bowling Green as they outscored the Skyhawks 27-9.

The Falcons (8-5) led 49-33 at halftime and were up by double digits the rest of the way. Wiggins made a pair of free throws with 9:10 remaining and Bowling Green led 81-54.

Antwon Lillard scored 14 with four rebounds and Justin Turner scored 12 with six rebounds and six assists. The Falcons made 14 of 31 from 3-point range.

Quintin Dove led UT Martin with 20 points and five rebounds, Preston Parks and Parrish Hewitt each scored 15 and Delfincko Bogan scored 10.

