Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Erik Moses has been hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday.
Moses will be charged with making sure the Fiesta Bowl stays relevant in a rapidly changing NCAA football playoff landscape. The game is currently part of the College Football Playoff rotation, hosting a national semifinal game every three years.
“The Fiesta Bowl has a rich history for innovation and a commitment to meaningful impact on and off the college football field. I’m excited to join this high achieving organization and to continue and enhance its inspiring work within Arizona’s communities,” Moses said in a statement.
