The game is being played at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. ... Oklahoma State is 2-0 in the Fiesta Bowl with wins in 1974 and 2002. ... Notre Dame is 1-4 in the Fiesta Bowl, its only win over West Virginia in 1988. ... Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is 10-5 in bowl games, with wins in four of the past five. ... The Irish are ninth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 18.2 points per game. They’re also eighth with 40 sacks. ... Oklahoma State is facing top-10 opponents in three consecutive games in the same season for the second time in program history (with 1976). The Cowboys beat No. 10 Oklahoma before the loss to Baylor. ... Coan completed 67.6% of his passes this season, third all-time in program history. He threw for 2,641 yards and 20 TDs with six interceptions after transferring from Wisconsin.