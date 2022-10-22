Fife leads Fresno State in 41-9 rout of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Logan Fife ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Fresno State rolled past New Mexico, 41-9 to maintain its share of the Mountain West Conference West Division lead on Saturday night.

Fife scored from 2-yards out in the first quarter to stake the Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1) to a 10-3 lead, then hit Jalen Moreno-Cropper for a 75-yard touchdown before scampering 30 yards for a score to make it 27-6 in the third.