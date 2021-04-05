“Dane is someone who I have always had the utmost respect for,” Woodson said in a statement. “His knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will help elevate this program to the highest levels. I know his love for the Hoosiers and this university comes across the moment you talk to him.”
In 2005, Fife became the youngest head coach in Division I men’s basketball when he took the IPFW job — a title he held for the first five seasons he was there. Fife went 82-97 in six seasons at IPFW, which is now known as Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Fife was named the Big Ten’s co-defensive player of the year as a senior and holds the school record for steals (180). His shooting percentage (47.8%) in 2001-02 ranks sixth on the program’s single-season list and he won Michigan’s Mr. Basketball Award in 1998.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.