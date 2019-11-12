NEW YORK — LJ Figueroa matched his career high with 25 points as St. John’s topped New Hampshire 74-61 on Tuesday night.

Figueroa sank 5 of 9 from 3-point range, grabbed eight rebounds and added five steals for the Red Storm, off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Mike Anderson. Josh Roberts pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, while Julian Champagnie added 11 points and nine rebounds.