Mark Carbone had 14 points for the Wildcats (2-1). Chris Lester finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Sean Sutherlin scored 12.
St. John’s won the rebound battle 46-41 as both teams shot under 40% for the game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD