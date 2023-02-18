Filipowski and Duke host Syracuse

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -1.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Duke visits the Syracuse Orange after Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points in Duke’s 68-64 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Orange are 10-5 in home games. Syracuse leads the ACC with 34.8 points in the paint led by Jesse Edwards averaging 9.9.

The Blue Devils have gone 9-6 against ACC opponents. Duke is the ACC leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Filipowski averaging 9.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Jeremy Roach is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.5 points. Filipowski is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

