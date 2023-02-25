Filipowski and the Duke Blue Devils host conference foe Virginia Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-12, 6-11 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-8, 11-6 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -7; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Duke and Virginia Tech will play on Saturday. The Blue Devils are 14-0 in home games. Duke is third in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Jeremy Roach averaging 3.0.

The Hokies are 6-11 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dariq Whitehead averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Kyle Filipowski is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Hunter Cattoor averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Grant Basile is shooting 51.3% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

