Filipowski, Duke Blue Devils to host Wong and the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC)
The Hurricanes are 6-2 against ACC opponents. Miami averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.
The Blue Devils and Hurricanes face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is averaging 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.
Wong is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.
Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.