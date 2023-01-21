Filipowski, Duke Blue Devils to host Wong and the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -5.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Wong and the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes take on Kyle Filipowski and the Duke Blue Devils in ACC action. The Blue Devils are 9-0 on their home court. Duke has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes are 6-2 against ACC opponents. Miami averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Blue Devils and Hurricanes face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is averaging 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Wong is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article