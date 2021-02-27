Jamir Moultrie had 14 points for the Eagles (4-7, 2-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Justin Whatley added 12 points. C.J. Keyser had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Deven Palmer, the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. North Carolina A&T defeated North Carolina Central 79-63 on Wednesday.
