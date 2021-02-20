Mark Freeman scored a career-high 29 points plus 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Tigers (4-17, 3-15 Ohio Valley Conference). Shakem Johnson added 14 points.
The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Jacksonville State defeated Tennessee State 65-64 on Jan. 14.
