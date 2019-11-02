Fine scored on three of his first four completions, finished 24-of-39 passing for 332 yards and surpassed 12,000 yards in his career. Fine threw three scores to Jaelon Darden, a pair to Deonte Simpson and a 48-yarder to Jyaire Shorter. Darden and Michael Lawrence each caught six passes, and Lawrence led with 87 yards receiving. Tre Siggers ran for 85 yards on 22 carries.