North Texas (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA) scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 33-yard TD pass from Fine to Simpson as the Mean Green built a 38-14 halftime lead.
Treyvon Hughes’s 42-yard touchdown run pulled UTEP (1-7, 0-5) to 38-20 late in the third quarter. Hughes finished with 97 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Duron Lowe scored on a 100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter for the Miners.
