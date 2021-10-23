Toledo broke the game open in the third quarter. Following Finn’s igniter, Zachary Ford returned a Tyler fumble 33 yards for a score and Micah Kelly added a short TD run. Finn completed 8 of 24 passes for 138 yards. Bryant Koback rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries. The TD receptions by McKinley-Lewis and Mitchell were their only catches of the game.
Eleby connected on 15 of 29 passes for 232 yards for Western Michigan. Skyy Moore had eight catches for 128 yards.
___
