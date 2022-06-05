Finnvold keeps Florida alive with 7-2 win over Sooners

GAINSVILLE, Fla. — Reliever Carsten Finnvold worked out of a jam in the first inning and threw what amounted to a complete game as Florida, the overall No. 13 seed, defeated Oklahoma 7-2 on Sunday, setting up a Monday showdown for the Gainsville Regional title.
Finnvold finished the game, allowing five hits and two runs. Four of the hits came came in the sixth when the Sooners (39-21) tied the game 2-2. A ninth-inning single was erased on a game-ending double play.
BT Riopelle broke the tie in the seventh with a single, scoring Sterlin Thompson who had doubled. Those were the only two batters reliever Carson Atwood (2-4) faced in taking the loss.
Florida (42-23) added four more runs in the eighth, starting with Jud Fabian's leadoff homer. Fabian also opened the scoring with a home run in the fourth, giving him 10 multi-homer games in his career.
