Fire at Camp Randall Stadium renovation injures one person

Madison Fire Department officials said paramedics treated and transported one person to a hospital with “serious injuries.” The name of the injured person wasn’t released.

MADISON, Wis. — A fire broke out Wednesday morning during a renovation project at Camp Randall Stadium, causing one worker to get taken to the hospital with injuries.

The fire was already out when Madison Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene just after 8 a.m.

The university released a statement saying that “our thoughts are with the individual who was injured this morning, and we are grateful to the first responders both already on-site as well as from fire and police personnel, who assisted during the incident.”