First Responder Bowl pairs 6-6 teams in Utah State, Memphis

Utah State (6-6, Mountain West) vs. Memphis (6-6, American Athletic), Dec. 27, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN LOCATION: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight TOP PLAYERS Utah State: WR Brian Cobbs, 70 catches ranks in school’s single-season top 10, 844 yards, 4 TDs. Memphis: S Quindell Johnson, conference-leading 4 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, 73 tackles.

NOTABLE

Utah State: Aggies bounced back from a 1-4 start to get bowl-eligible for a second straight year and fifth time in a row, excluding the 2020 pandemic season.

Memphis: Tigers lost five of seven after a 4-1 start and are in a bowl for the eighth time since 2014.

LAST TIME

Memphis 31, Utah State 26, Sept. 17, 1977.

BOWL HISTORY

Utah State: Aggies have won two of their last three bowls and are 6-8 all-time, first time in the First Responder Bowl.

Memphis: Tigers are 5-8 in bowls, first time in the First Responder Bowl.

