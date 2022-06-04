Fisher complete game lifts Georgia Southern past UNCG 8-0

Placeholder while article actions load

Fisher had a perfect game until giving up his only walk with two outs in the sixth inning. He allowed a one-out single in the seventh.

STATESBORO, Ga. — Ty Fisher took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Christian Avant drove in three runs and Georgia Southern defeated UNC Greensboro 8-0 on Saturday in in the Statesboro Regional.

Fisher (6-2) ended up with a four hitter with six strikes in throwing the first complete game for the Eagles (41-18) since May of 2018 and the first postseason shutout since 2014.