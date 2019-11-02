Tennessee Tech (5-4, 2-3 Ohio Valley) scored on a 23-yard field goal by Haidar Zaidan and trailed 7-3 after one quarter. The Golden Eagles added Fisher’s two TD passes — 20-yards to David Gist in the second quarter and 31 yards to Andrew Goldsmith in the third.

Fisher completed 20 of 28 passes for 206 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception. Gist had 22 carries for 107 yards. Aderick Moore had seven solo tackles, nine total.

Rice completed 23 of 34 for 196 yards. Murray State (4-6, 2-4) was held to 71 yards on the ground.

