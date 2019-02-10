LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Evan Fisher had 21 points as Siena edged past Rider 59-57 on Sunday.

Manny Camper made 1 of 2 free throws with 36.8 seconds left to give Siena a 58-57 lead. On its ensuing possession, Rider had one shot block and missed two others. Kadeem Smithen made 1 of 2 free throws for Siena with 4.6 seconds left before Jordan Allen’s 3-point try went off the glass as time ran out.

Smithen had 16 points and six rebounds for Siena (13-12, 8-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jalen Pickett added six assists. Camper had nine rebounds.

Rider scored 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyere Marshall had 19 points for the Broncs (12-12, 7-5), who have now lost four straight games. Frederick Scott added 10 rebounds.

Siena takes on Iona at home on Wednesday. Rider plays Quinnipiac on the road on Tuesday.

