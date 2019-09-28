CHARLESTON, Ill. — Bailey Fisher threw a school-record six touchdown passes to help Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Illinois 40-29 on Saturday night and snap a seven-game skid against the Panthers.

Fisher was 22-of-34 passing for 269 yards with two interceptions and completed at least one pass to 10 different receivers.

The Golden Eagles (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) — who went 1-10 in each of the last two seasons — are off to their best start since 2011, the same year they last beat Eastern Illinois (0-5, 0-1). The Panthers have lost six in a row dating to last season.

Fisher’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hicks capped a 10-play, 73-yard drive that made it 7-7 early in the second quarter and, after an interception by Aderick Moore, D.J. Wilkes’ 2-yard TD reception gave Tennessee Tech the lead for good with 7:51 left in the first half. Eastern Illinois fumbled on its next play from scrimmage, setting up a 16-yard scoring strike from Fisher to Darrius Stafford 21 seconds later.

EIU went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half before Hicks had a 13-yard touchdown catch and, after the Panthers failed to convert on fourth-and-4 at the Tennessee Tech 28, Fisher hit Stafford for an 11-yard TD to make it 35-7 midway through the third quarter.

Harry Woodbery was 34 of 68 for 334 yards and two scores, and Jaelin Benefield had two rushing touchdowns, for Eastern Illinois.

