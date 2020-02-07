Neither team managed a double-figure lead and for the most part the game was even. Saint Mary’s made just 1 of 15 3-point attempts and shot 39% overall but made 21 of 28 free throws. San Diego shot 44% with four 3-pointers but was only 12 of 23 from the line.
Saint Mary’s is home against No. 2 Gonzaga on Saturday. San Diego is home against Portland.
