MORAGA, Calif. — Malik Fitts scored 24 points and Jordan Ford added 21, including four 3-pointers, to help Saint Mary’s beat San Diego 76-59 on Saturday night.

Jordan Hunter had 10 points and Tanner Krebs finished with eight points and a career-high 13 rebounds for Saint Mary’s. The Gaels (13-7, 4-1 West Coast Conference) have won four in a row.

Ford scored seven points and Fitts added four in a 13-2 opening run and Saint Mary’s never trailed. Isaiah Wright’s layup with 12:29 to play pulled San Diego within eight but the Gaels scored 14 of the next 18 points and led by at least 13 the rest of the way.

Isaiah Pineiro had 19 points and eight rebounds while Wright scored 15 for the Toreros (13-7, 2-3).

Saint Mary’s used a 12-4 advantage on the offensive glass to outscore San Diego 17-2 in second-chance points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.