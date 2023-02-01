Tennessee State Tigers (12-11, 4-6 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-10, 6-4 OVC)Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 22 points in Tennessee State's 83-66 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.The Screaming Eagles are 9-1 in home games. Southern Indiana scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.The Tigers are 4-6 in OVC play. Tennessee State has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.The Screaming Eagles and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Lakes is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. Jelani Simmons is averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.Jr. Clay is averaging 19 points and five assists for the Tigers. Fitzgerald is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.Tigers: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.