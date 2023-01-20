Fitzgerald leads Tennessee State against Little Rock after 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee State Tigers (11-9, 3-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-15, 1-6 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays the Little Rock Trojans after Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 26 points in Tennessee State’s 78-74 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Trojans are 5-3 in home games. Little Rock ranks ninth in the OVC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Myron Gardner averaging 7.0.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks eighth in the OVC with 12.9 assists per game led by Jr. Clay averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is scoring 13.6 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Clay is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Tigers. Fitzgerald is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

